Monday, August 05, 2024
Senate passes unanimous resolution condemning Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom and Israeli action

Web Desk
7:37 PM | August 05, 2024
National

On Monday, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh and denouncing the brutal war crimes committed by Israel against innocent Palestinians.

Senator Palwasha Khan from the PPP introduced the resolution, expressing profound sorrow over the death of the slain leader. The resolution condemned the Israeli government's actions, which have resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians since October 7.

The resolution also criticized Israel's actions, labeling it as a terrorist state, and called for a united effort from leading Islamic nations, including Pakistan, to support Palestinians in their time of need.

