Sheikhupura Police pay tribute to fallen heroes on Martyrs Day

SHEIKHUPURA - The Sheikhupura Police on Sunday organized a grand ceremony on Police Martyrs Day, to pay homage and acknowledge the sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The event began with candlelight and Quran recitations for the martyrs. Besides District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh, the ceremony was largely attended by dignitaries, including Special District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Kaleem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan, who presented glowing tributes to the martyrs’ sacrifices. At the event, the police band played the national anthem and song besides distribution of gifts and cash among families of the martyrs. The DPO presented a commemorative shield to the special guests and visited the families of the martyrs, inquired about their well-being and addressed their problems. The event was concluded with food and a show of solidarity with the families of the fallen heroes.