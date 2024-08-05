Monday, August 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sheikhupura Police pay tribute to fallen heroes on Martyrs Day

APP
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SHEIKHUPURA   -   The Sheikhupura Police on Sunday organized a grand ceremony on Police Martyrs Day, to pay homage and acknowledge the sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The event began with candlelight and Quran recitations for the martyrs. Besides District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh, the ceremony was largely attended by dignitaries, including Special District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Kaleem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan, who presented glowing tributes to the martyrs’ sacrifices. At the event, the police band played the national anthem and song besides distribution of gifts and cash among families of the martyrs. The DPO presented a commemorative shield to the special guests and visited the families of the martyrs, inquired about their well-being and addressed their problems.  The event was concluded with food and a show of solidarity with the families of the fallen heroes.

Sindh CM puts civic bodies on red alert amid rain forecast

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024