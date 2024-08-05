Silent Suffering

Many women suffer harassment by unscrupulous men, while their parents are often unsupportive and cruel in the name of so-called honour. Nearly half of the female population is intimidated by men to have relationships with them. These so-called men threaten women, saying they will kill their family members, kidnap them, divorce them, or bring dishonour to their families. The fear generated by honour killings, domestic violence, divorce, and acid attacks has forced women into silence and suffering. I urge parents and families to empower women so they can speak up and share their experiences. I swear that your honour and respect will be protected if your daughters and sisters raise their voices against harassment instead of involving themselves in sinful activities that could tarnish your honour. I encourage young girls to speak up and raise their voices against such injustices. Life is precious; don’t live it in fear. There should be zero tolerance for those wicked people.

MUSKAN MASROOR SHAIKH,

Larkana.