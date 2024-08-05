Sindh CM puts civic bodies on red alert amid rain forecast

KARACHI - The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that to lay down one’s life in the line of duty was the epitome of dutifulness and the spirit to protect the lives and property of citizens. “This selfless act cannot be measured by words, and these admirable individuals have immortalized themselves in the annals of history by sacrificing their lives for the nation’s cause.” This he said while speaking at the ceremony of Youm-e-Shuhda Sindh Police, organized by provincial police at Bahria Auditorium. Provincial Ministers Zia Lanjar, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Tariq Talpur, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG Karachi Javed Odho, senior officers of the Pak Army and Rangers, COMKAR Rear Admiral Mohammad Salem, senior bureaucrats, former senior police officers and families of the police martyrs attended the program in a large number. The chief minister said Youm-e-Shuhda is observed on August 4th to honor the sacrifice of the policemen, who lost their lives in the line of duty. He emphasized that the sacrifices made by our policemen are unforgettable.

The chief minister paid a heartfelt tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties, and saluted the brave mothers, daughters, children, and family members for their courage. Murad Ali Shah mentioned that our police martyrs restored law and order by shedding their blood and upholding the rule of law in the province.

He also expressed that laying down one’s life in the line of duty demonstrates the utmost dutifulness and a strong spirit to protect the lives and property of citizens, which cannot be measured by mere words. He added that such admirable individuals etch themselves into the annals of history by sacrificing their lives for the nation’s cause. The chief minister assured the families of police heroes and martyrs that his government would always stand by them and never leave them alone. He expressed pride in the bravery and courage of the police martyrs, calling them the jewels of the police department.

Murad Shah said that his government provided a compensation of Rs. 10 million to the family of a policeman killed in incidents such as bomb blasts, encounters, target killings, and terrorism. Additionally, Rs. 1 million is given to the families of policemen killed in accidents while on duty, along with Rs. 300,000 for the funeral. Furthermore, the government provides Rs. 100,000 as a marriage grant and educational scholarships for the children of the martyred policeman, while their monthly salary with annual increments continues until their retirement, he said and added, upon retirement, gratuity, group insurance, leave encashment and GP Fund are released to the family of the martyrs.

The care and support for the families of fallen police officers doesn’t just end with compensation, salary and pensions, the government also provides two jobs for the family members of the deceased officer, the chief minister said. The CM announced that Rs17.5 million would be given to the families of police constables and head constables who sacrificed their lives in encounters, target killings and maintaining law and order, which they can use to buy a house. This amount increases to Rs 22.5 million for ASI, Inspector, ASP, DSP and SSP and Rs 31 million for the families of DIG. The families of Additional IG and IG rank officers will receive Rs 60 million, he told. The CM said that previously, only Rs 10 million was provided to Shaheed’s family.

“Now, Rs 3 million is given to the family of a constable/head constable, Rs 4 million to an SI/ASI, Rs 4.5 million to an Inspector/DSP, Rs 5 million to an SP/SSP, and Rs7 million to a DIG and above. Minorly injured policemen are given Rs5,000, while those who become disabled receive Rs 1 million. Additionally, medical insurance of Rs 1 million is provided to 2.7 million policemen and their families for which cards have been issued”.

Discussing the Karachi Safe City project, the CM mentioned that 13000 cameras were being installed in the red zone and its adjoining areas for Rs 3.67 billion. He stated, “The Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project has already been launched, covering all 40 toll plazas of the province with the latest cameras capable of recognizing faces and vehicle number plates. These cameras help in identifying criminals, vehicles involved in crime, and illegal vehicles, leading to the arrest of various criminals.”

The chief minister commended the Sindh Police for their efforts in controlling crime throughout Sindh. Additionally, Home Minister Zia Lanjar, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Javed Odho also spoke at the event.

Later, a special song and documentary were presented to honour the martyrs of the Sindh police during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has stated that although the current spell of rain has ceased, the next spell beginning on August 11 requires preparedness from all relevant departments, including the local government in urban areas and the Irrigation department in rural areas to ensure the protection of lives, property, and crops through timely and precautionary measures.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here at CM House on Sunday. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, DG PDMA Salman Shah, Chief Metrologist Dr Sarfraz. Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister Relief & Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob, Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero, and the divisional Commissioner attended the meeting through Zoom.

Weather: At the outset of the meeting Chief Metrologist Dr Sarfraz apprivsed the CM about the weather.

According to the Met chief, there was a prediction of above-average rains for August 2024 especially over Sindh and Balochistan with over 50 per cent probability.

In July 2024 rain was nine per cent below average across Pakistan while Sindh received 44 per cent less rain in July. 1 Ju to 4 Aug, over 11pc across Pakistan, over 48pc in Balochistan, over 17pc in Punjab, while, AJK, KP & GB received deficient rains so far.

July 1 to August 4, plus 16 per cent in Sindh with Jacobabad 71.7 per cent, Shaheed Benaziabad 49.2pc, Rohri 39.2pc and Sukkur 53.6pc.

Chief Metrologist Dr Sarfraz told the CM that the heavy spell of the rain would subside by Aug 6, 2024. The next spells are expected from August 11 to 13. The last days of August such as 18, 20 and /21 would be moderate/heavy falls again.Overall August is expected to wetter. September rains may also be above average as per the model outlook. Monsoon to persist till September 15 to 20, 2024.

Weather Warning: The weather warning shared in the meeting said that widespread Wind-Thunderstorm/rain with few heavy/very heavy falls likely to continue in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Larkano, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Sanghar, Matiari, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Khairpur districts till 06th August morning/afternoon.

Thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls likely in Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparker districts and Karachi division today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Mayor Murtaza Wahab told the CM that there were 207 vulnerable points in the city. They include 56 in District South, 17 West, 22 Central, 32 Malir, 16 Korangi, 26 Keamari and 38 East.

He said that in case of heavy rain, KMC would install dewatering pumps at different locations such as the Tower, Governor House, Nursery, Star gate, Jinnah Terminal, KDA Chowrangi, and standby at KMC Hqs and Liaqauabad underpass.

Minister Relief & Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob said the PDMA has provided de-watering pumps for critical points such as Falaknaz, Allahwala Town, Qayyumabad, Bilal Chowrangi, Ghareebabad, Nazimabad underpass, Liaquatabad underpass, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Jauhar Chowrang, Nursery, National Stadium and University Road, KPT Underpass, Shaheen Complex, SIUT, Sindh Assembly, Submarine underpass, Tower, Yousuf Goth and 4k Chowrangi, Native Jetty and Gulbai.

Situation in upper Sindh: The Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, provided an update on the River Indus, stating that the water level at Guddu was low. He mentioned that there was a possibility of hill torrents flowing into Hamal Lake and then into Manchhar Lake, but at present, both lakes are at normal levels.

Additionally, the Secretary of Irrigation, Zarif Khero, reported that Manchar Lake has only received 0.4 ft of water, which is not expected to have a significant impact. In response, the Chief Minister instructed the Irrigation Department to closely monitor the water levels in Hamal and Manchhar Lakes due to heavy rainfall in Balochistan.

Furthermore, the CM directed the Irrigation Secretary to assign relevant officers to Manchhar to ensure proper discharge into the River Indus if the water level there exceeds a certain threshold.

Murad Shah has directed the Irrigation department to be on alert in the areas of LBOD so that the water can be discharged through the recently restored natural waterways. The chief minister has also asked for reports on the current spell of rains from the commissioners who attended the meeting via video link.

He instructed the commissioners to timely dispose of stagnant rainwater from the low-lying areas through the pumping machines because another spell of rain is imminent. Mr. Shah has also directed the commissioner and mayors to keep him posted with a day-to-day report of the issues and their resolutions. He mentioned that he may visit any area in case the situation worsens.

