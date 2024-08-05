Monday, August 05, 2024
Sindh govt to observe “Youm-e-Istehsal” across province today

APP
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Government has decided to observe “Youm-e-Istehsal” on August 5 (Monday) by organizing protest rallies, holding seminars, playing documentaries, displaying Kashmiris/ national flags, banners, panaflexs against Indian Government’s decision of revocation of the special status of disputed territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). “Youm-e-Istehsal” is being observed since last 5 years when Modi regime amended Indian constitution on August 05, 2019. Sindh Chief Secretary, in a letter addressed to all Deputy Commissioners, asked them to ensure mass mobilization in form of rallies and compliance dissemination of a thorough message of Youm-e-Istehsal at the respective district/ tehsil headquarters. In pursuance of the directives, public gatherings, rallies/walk and protests will be organized at district and tehsil headquarters. Special functions are to be organized at districts and tehsil headquarters in which commissioners and Deputy Commissioners would participate as the chief guests. Banners/panaflexs, hoardings and streamers with regard to Youm-e-Istehsal would be displayed at prominent places and the roads while flags of Kashmir and Pakistan would also be displayed at the significant places.

