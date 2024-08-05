Stimulus package set to ignite fresh growth in China’s consumer market

BEIJING - From household appliance to auto manufacturing, a wide range of industries in China are gearing up for recovery. Policymakers have fleshed out details for a stimulus package to revitalize the super-large market. In its latest bid to boost domestic demand, China’s leadership signaled its intention to expand consumer spending in a high-level meeting on Tuesday. The meeting underscored promoting the country’s sweeping program of large-scale equipment upgrades and trade-ins of bulk durable consumer goods. The renewed commitment came in the wake of a detailed plan announced last week to earmark approximately 300 billion yuan (about 42 billion US dollars) in ultra-long special treasury bonds to boost large-scale equipment renewals and replace old consumer goods with new ones.

To the surprise of some market analysts, the fund is tilted towards consumption and capital spending, as they had previously projected that the ultra-long special treasury bonds would traditionally flow into infrastructure, an established pillar of the national economy.

Above all, half of the fund was earmarked to support consumer goods trade-ins, which is roughly equivalent to 0.3 percent of the total retail sales of consumer goods registered last year. “This will give a vital boost for the consumer sentiment,” said a UBS report.

The 300-billion-yuan bond incentive package marks a fresh round of the country’s large-scale equipment upgrades and trade-ins of consumer goods program to spur domestic demand, following an action plan in March to initiate it — nearly 15 years since the last such round of renewals.