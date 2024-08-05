The Ides of May

Call it a dialogue, meeting, talkathon, or consultation—the beleaguered PTI and its founder seem anxious to escape their ongoing predicament. Having refused to accept the results of the February 8 general elections and the government installed in Islamabad, PTI has tried every trick in the book to regain its revered election symbol, emerge from the shadows of the May 9 conundrum, halt the flood of cases against Khan, and ultimately secure his release from incarceration. From staging protests to approaching the IMF, from leveraging its KP government platform to announcing hunger strikes and launching various protest-oriented projects on social media, PTI has left no stone unturned.

Yet, nothing seems to have worked for Khan or his party.

Even the relief provided by the Supreme Court, recognising PTI as a legitimate political party and granting it reserved seats, has been met with partial and full defiance from the ECP and the government, respectively. The two dissenting judges have expressed concern that the ‘superstructure’ created by the judgment does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court. The latest bill, aimed primarily at denying PTI its reserved seats, if passed, is likely to create yet another politico-legal rigmarole. Meanwhile, the idea of banning PTI as a political party and imposing Article 6 on its founder has been set aside by the government for now—perhaps to be revisited when the Supreme Court decides another important matter in October.

Call it a dialogue, meeting, talkathon, or consultation, but PTI desperately wants it. The party knows the current government cannot and will not provide a solution to any of its problems; the talks must be held with the establishment. PTI’s third offer to the establishment for ‘negotiations’ indicates the party’s firm belief that without the latter’s blessings, no major change is possible in the messy political scenario. Secondly, PTI’s misfortune and doom associated with May 9 seem to have transformed into a daytime nightmare. It is convinced that until this date is erased from the calendar, no relief of any kind is possible. Who holds that delete button is an open secret. The real question is: whether the establishment is ready to accept the offer, and more importantly, when?

Given the DG (ISPR)’s hint of ‘dialogue’ with PTI if the party ‘apologises for its politics of anarchy,’ there appears to be some willingness to talk from the establishment’s side. Khan says he would apologise if the allegations against his party were proved beyond any reasonable doubt. The government claims it has irrefutable evidence to that effect but neither reveals it nor seems willing to present it in court. This creates additional fears for PTI. What if the matter goes to military courts? This is another reason Khan might be inclined to offer an apology. Amidst this discussion, Khan sprang a surprise from Adiala jail two days ago, claiming that the establishment owed him an apology as he was ‘abducted’ by the Rangers on May 9, 2023. There goes the chance of any rapprochement between Khan and the establishment—anytime soon.

It’s time to ponder a few related questions:

One: As advised, if Khan publicly apologises for his party’s ‘misadventure’ on May 9 and 10, 2023, who will judge whether that apology is sincere?

Two: If Khan verbally assures that his party will not engage in any future ‘anarchist’ activities, who will be the guarantor to ensure compliance?

Three: What if the apology is rejected on unforeseen technical grounds?

Four: If Khan apologises, what will happen to his political narrative and his ‘iconic’ image as the leader of Pakistan’s most popular party? How will his millions of supporters, including those overseas, react?

Five: If the apology is accepted, what will be the likely outcome? Will Khan be released from Adiala jail as if nothing happened? Will all cases against him, his spouse, and political workers be dropped instantly? Will the results of the February 8 general elections be reversed in PTI’s favour? Any idea how the current government will set the stage for Julius Caesar’s victorious return to Rome?

Six: What kind of issue is at hand? Is it a matter of ego or a grave political issue? Is it a legal matter that cannot be dealt with in court and must be addressed through a general amnesty?

One military tactic is to put the enemy in a defensive mode. The establishment has brought the battle to Khan before he could carry it to them. The sequence of events has placed Khan in an extremely defensive position. Apologising for the truth is difficult. All eyes are now on Khan to see if he barks up the wrong tree or takes the bull by the horns. In any case, it’s a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib

1960@msn.com