Three killed in separate incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, - Three people were killed in separate incidents took place in different areas of the district, the police said on Sunday. In the first incident, 18-year-old Muhammad Zubair son of Altaf Kanju was shot dead by unknown assailants in the agricultural land of Haji Malik in Muqeem Shah area in the limits of Saddar police station. The father of deceased lodged a report with Saddar police station and he informed the police that they did not had any enmity with anyone. In the second incident, Kumar Khan Betanni son of Niyaz Khan, resident of Korai, reported to Dera Town police that he along with his cousin Tariq Shah went a nearby Masjid for offering prayer and on their return two men named Mehrban son of Shah Muhammad and Karamat Ullah son of Gulbat Khan, residents of Tank opened fire at his cousin with their pistols. As a result, his cousin Tariq Shah died on the spot. He informed the police that his cousin Tariq Shah was residing at his house after contracting a marriage with Zahidana Bibi daughter of Mehrban against the will of her family around two to three years ago. In the third incident, 24-year-old woman Sumera wife of Muawiz Baloch was shot dead at her home in Dinpur area in the limits of Cantt police station. The police reached the site and started investigation into the matter.