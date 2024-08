LAHORE - The 25th death anniversary of renowned playback singer Akhlaq Ahmad was observed on Sunday. He was born on January 10, 1946 and started his career as a singer in 1973 with film ‘Pazaib’. He remained a popular playback singer in 1970s and 80s. ‘Sona Na Chandi Na Koi Mehal’ in film Bandish and ‘Savan Aaye Savan Jaaye’ in ‘Chahat’ were his super-hit songs. Akhlaq Ahmad sang nearly 117 songs in 86 films from 1973 to 1998. He died on August 4, 1999 in London due to cancer.