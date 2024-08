In Ahmedpur East, two young men lost their lives in separate electrocution incidents on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 sources reported that the incidents took place in Therhi Zabti and Wahi Jaan Mohammad. The victims, Nasir (25) and Nadeem (24), were electrocuted by wires from a water pump and a lawn mower, respectively.

One of the deceased has been returned to his family, while the other body has been transferred to THQ Hospital for further proceedings.