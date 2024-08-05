Vendors fined for overcharging

LAHORE - Price Control Task Force Chairperson Salma Butt visited various stores and Sunday markets and fined shopkeepers for price control violations in in Shadman, Garden Town, Faisal Town and Gulberg. On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she reviewed the prices of vegetables, fruits, chicken, tandoor and grocery stores. She addressed complaints of citizens on the spot. She also fined large stores for non-availability of DC counters. She also reprimanded tandoor and grocery vendors who did not adhere to the price list in Sunday bazaars. The citizens thanked the Chief Minister for taking notice. They said that the price control operation would continue daily. Women bought large quantities from Sunday Bazaar, located in Shadman in the presence of the chairperson.