Venezuela opposition declares ‘we have never been so strong’

CARACAS - Venezuela’s opposition leader emerged from hiding on Saturday, declaring “We have never been so strong,” as President Nicolas Maduro slammed what he called attempts to “usurp the presidency” following last week’s disputed election. Thousands gathered peacefully across Venezuela, including in the capital Caracas where Maria Corina Machado thrilled supporters with a surprise appearance in a truck bearing a banner reading “Venezuela has won!”

Machado, who spent much of the week in hiding after Maduro threatened her with arrest following deadly post-election protests, had backed the candidacy of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia after she herself was banned from running. Supporters say he won 67 percent of the July 28 vote, and several Latin American countries and the United States have recognized him as president-elect. Others have called on Venezuela to release detailed vote tallies, including EU states France, Germany, Italy and Spain who on Saturday noted their “strong concern” over the results. Brazil, Colombia and Mexico -- which have maintained good relations with Maduro’s government -- urged an “impartial verification” of the result.

“We have never been so strong as today,” Machado told the crowd, adding “the regime has never been weaker.” “We are not going to leave the streets,” she vowed, surrounded by security. Gonzalez Urrutia was not seen publicly Saturday.

Backers cried out “Freedom!” as Machado’s truck passed by. Adrian Pacheco, a 26-year-old shopkeeper, told AFP, “Seeing her gives me hope, despite the threats. She is a light for Venezuela.” Venezuela’s CNE election authority, loyal to Maduro, on Friday proclaimed him the winner with 52 percent of the vote to 43 percent for Gonzalez Urrutia, a result that defied pre-election polls.

Thousands of Maduro supporters responded to his call for “the mother of all marches” Saturday afternoon, gathering in central Caracas to march to the presidential palace in the name of “national peace.” “We will not accept” the opposition’s claims of victory and moves to “usurp the presidency of the republic again,” Maduro declared at the rally. After Venezuela’s last election, in 2018, Maduro was proclaimed winner amid widespread accusations of fraud. Eventually the United States and dozens of other countries recognized the then-speaker of parliament, Juan Guaido, as Venezuela’s acting president. But Guaido failed to remove Maduro from office as many had hoped he would, and the once wildly popular young politician has largely faded from public life. “We are at the beginning of a new era, the era of the consolidation of the revolution, the era of well-being,” 69-year-old professor Ali Garcia said.

Maduro, 61, has slammed the international criticism, describing allegations of vote fraud as a “trap” orchestrated by Washington to justify “a coup.”

The opposition has launched a website with copies of 84 percent of ballots cast, showing an easy win for Gonzalez Urrutia. The government claims these are forged.

Maduro has led the oil-rich, cash-poor country since 2013, presiding over a GDP drop of 80 percent that pushed more than seven million of once-wealthy Venezuela’s 30 million citizens to emigrate.

Experts blame economic mismanagement and US sanctions for the collapse.

Maduro has maintained power thanks to loyalty from the military leadership, electoral bodies, courts and other state institutions, as well as the backing of Russia, China and Cuba.

Maduro on Saturday also said “military and police patrols” would continue throughout the country to “protect the people.”

The NGO Foro Penal reported 11 dead in protests Monday and Tuesday as angry Venezuelans took to the streets, and Machado said at least 20 people had been killed.

Officials said one soldier died as well, with more than 1,200 arrests.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Friday with Machado and Gonzalez Urrutia, expressing “his concern for their safety and well-being” and congratulating Gonzalez Urrutia “for receiving the most votes,” the State Department said.

Venezuela emigres in cities across the Americas also rallied Saturday against Maduro and his claims of victory.

“We don’t want violence, we just want him to leave, we only want peace,” 43-year-old Maudie Lopez, a crafts worker, told AFP in Colombia’s capital Bogota, where hundreds joined in song and prayer.

“I want to return to my country.”

Colombia is housing some three million of the seven million Venezuelans who have fled since Maduro came to power.