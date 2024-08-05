From moral policing of television shows to restricting internet access at will, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) is well known for its regressive policies and morality-based decisions. Its latest venture into restriction is the banning of VPNs, allowing only a limited number of pre-approved, whitelisted VPNs to operate. VPNs, used worldwide as a means of accessing information blocked by various entities for different reasons, are essential to the functioning of the internet, especially for companies operating in multiple countries.

However, this concern seems irrelevant to the PTA. Their primary focus is to keep Twitter blocked, cutting off Pakistanis from global conversations and opinions. While this might prevent ordinary citizens from using VPNs to access Twitter, the unintended consequences of this action are significant. Without access to global platforms, Pakistanis face an information vacuum, leading to a lack of awareness about both international and domestic affairs. This absence also allows the Indian narrative, often derogatory and filled with misinformation, to dominate the platform unchecked, without any Pakistani voices to counter it.

Ironically, the very issue the PTA claims to address—misinformation—continues unabated. Misinformation spreads unchecked through local channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram, where users can freely exchange information. If the aim was to curb misinformation in Pakistan, banning Twitter is ineffective.

Furthermore, banning VPNs disproportionately affects a small, tech-savvy segment of the population while the rest of the world remains connected. Those who are knowledgeable enough to use VPNs are also capable of finding alternative methods to bypass these restrictions.

The unintended consequences of banning VPNs include creating a fragmented and dysfunctional digital landscape that disrupts applications and deters international platforms from offering services in Pakistan. If Pakistan continues to base its telecommunication policies on moral grounds rather than technical innovation and global standards, the country risks long-term isolation, with businesses and individuals increasingly reluctant to engage with its economy for fear of being banned.