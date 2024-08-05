We will never compromise on respect of martyrs: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on Police Martyrs Day, said that August 4 can never be forgotten as this day reminds us of martyrs sacrifices. “A nation turns out successful which pays tribute to their martyrs. We will never compromise on the respect of the martyrs,” she said. The Chief Minister said, “ I salute the great sacrifices of all our martyrs. The Martyrs Day is a day to pay homage to the great sacrifices of the brave sons of the land. The martyrs will always remain alive in our hearts.” She added the immortal sacrifices of the police martyrs are a precious asset which can never be forgotten, adding that the Punjab government every second stands with the family members of the martyrs and will remain so. “The police force is rendering commendable duties in every area including the Kacha area. The Punjab government is utilising all possible resources for the welfare of the martyrs families. We will fully accomplish our duty to look after and provide service to the family of every martyr. We take pride in the glorious achievements of our martyrs and their sacrifices will be remembered for long,” she added.

Police Martyrs’ Day observed across Punjab

The Police Martyrs Day was observed across country on Sunday. Candles were lit in memory of police martyrs, across the province in which tribute was paid to those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation. Miscellaneous events were held at the at different places including martyrs memorials, public service delivery centers and at police lines. According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, the Police Martyrs Day observations were started officially by lighting candles in the memory of the police martyrs. A large number of families, civil society and citizens participated. August 4 is marked as Police Martyrs Day across the country including Punjab. Regarding Martyrs Police Day, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said in his message that the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs would always be remembered. He said martyred policemen were figures of courage and bravery and loyalty to the country and nation, the welfare and welfare of the families of martyred policemen were being taken care of.