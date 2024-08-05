Youm-e-Istehsaal Walk today

KARACHI - The Commissioner Karachi is going to organize a “Youm-e- Istehsaal Walk” on Monday (August 05) from People’s Chowrangi to VVIP Gate (Bab-e-Iman), the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah. The purpose of the walk is to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and commitment of the Pakistani nation to IIOJK cause. The Government has announced to observe Youm-e-Istehsal Day as a special day against Indian illegal action of ending the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019 and supporting the rights of IIOJK people. The walk will start at 9a.m.