LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that at least 0.1 million jobs are generated for the Ulema and Huffaz to impart teaching in Naazra and Quran to the students.

He met with Ulema’s delegation head­edby President Wafaq-ul-Madaras Al-Ara­bia Maulana M Taqi Usmani.

The CM on this occasion said that reli­gious works are being done in a rightful­manner due to the prayers and blessings of Ulema.CM apprised that Muttahida Ulema-i-Board Punjab Amendment Bill and Universityof Quran and Seerat Stud­ies Bill is being presented in the assembly. He said that soonafter assuming the office of chief minister, he immediately restored the Quran Board adding that Nazara and Quranic translation has been made com­pulsory for students in every school and college of Punjab. The CM maintained that if the minds of students are diverted towards the religion, then a strong nation will be built.Parvez said that the Almighty bestowed on him the distinction to intro­duce first-ever legislation for the eradica­tion of interest from the province adding that 10 years punishment has been fixed in case of getting interest at a private level. Legislation has also been done for a staunch belief in Khatm-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) and for the first time it has been incorporated in the marriage certificate.The grade of Imam Masjid has been en­hanced and they are also being given promotion. The chief minister directed the administration not to stop NOCs of mosques without any solid reason.

Maulana Taqi Usmani,president Wa­faqulMadaris, lauded CM Parvez Elahi for doing immense work for the religion in a short span of time. He also thanked the Punjab government for imposing a ban on the controversial movie. Maulana Hanif Jalandari, Maulana Ibrahim, Maulana Ah­mad, Maulana Omer Abbas and Maulana Zaid were also present during the meet­ing. Provincial Advisor Amir Saeed Rawn, MPA and spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan, Rasikh Elahi, Principal Secre­tary to CM M Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home) Asad Ullah Khan and others participated in the meeting.

CM DISCUSSES IT, POLO WITH PAKI­STANI-ORIGIN UK DELEGATION

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and a Pakistani-origin delegation from England discussed matters of mu­tual interest, promotion of polo sport in Punjab and information technology sec­tor, here on Sunday.The delegation com­prised of former coaches of Pakistan’s Polo Team Omar Minhas, Haseeb Minhas, IT expert Fatima Mazhar and Farasat Ali Chattha.

Parvez Elahi told the delegation that all possible steps were being taken for pro­motion of information technology in Pun­jab, adding that people could easily avail 30 government services through ‘’Go Pun­jab App’’ by sitting at their homes.

The CM said, “We would welcome IT experts coming from foreign countries in Punjab.” He added that information tech­nology as a viable route to attain fastest progress across the globe. He stated that provincial government intended to pro­vide opportunities to the young promis­ing polo players to move ahead in Punjab. “Polo is a nice sport and young players will be persuaded as well as encouraged to excel in this sport.” Information Tech­nology expert Fatima Mazhar said more IT projects would be introduced in Paki­stan after Careem and Cap-Tracking and vowed to introduce the latest information technology facilities in Punjab. Haseeb Minhas eulogised CM Parvez Elahi as a vi­sionary leader as he had devoted himself to serve masses. Omer Minhas acknowl­edged that the chief minister’s politics was focused on public service, instead of attaining power and authority.