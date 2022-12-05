Share:

ISLAMABAD-IGATEX PAKISTAN country’s pioneer and biggest Textile, Garment Exhibition and Conference organized by FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd concluded at Expo Centre, Lahore. The exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan and Mr Saleem Khan Tanoli CEO FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd.

This edition of IGATEX PAKISTAN completed its 20 years, making it an increasingly significant garment and textile event with its scale setting records every year. IGATEX PAKISTAN along with its concurrent event ICADEX PAKISTAN - International Chemical and Dyes Exhibition and Conference introduced DENIM WORLD PAKISTAN and DIGITAL TEXTILE PRINTING for the first time this year. A high-level conference took place along the exhibition focusing on panel discussions highlighting technical innovations and green initiatives in the textile, denim, retail and garment sectors that brought industry stakeholders and thought leaders under a common platform to share their valuable insights, market overview and experiences. Also, for the very first time in an exhibition in Pakistan a sustainability pavilion – IGATEX ORIGIN was dedicated for leading national university students to showcase their sustainable fashion projects, based on the concept of Recycling, Upcycling, Downcycling in shape of display and fashion show, in the presence of textile professionals.

The four day mega exhibition received an overwhelming response, more than 500 top notch national and international companies from 30 countries including Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, USA etc. participated and displayed a wide and exquisite range of latest technologies and solutions for the textile and garment industry. Exhibitors lauded efforts of the organizers FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd as they were able to meet their targeted trade professionals, close deals and generate excellent business at IGATEX PAKISTAN. The exhibition attracted key industry leaders, government officials, manufacturers, suppliers, traders, distributors and had a footfall of more than 11,000 trade visitors.