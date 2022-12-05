Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said the every owner of a building should ensure the installation of fire safety system to save life and property. He was speaking as the chief guest at the “12th Fire Safety Awards-2022” jointly organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) and Fire Protection Industry of Pakistan (FPIP) here on Sunday. He congratulated all the award-winning companies and said that people should adopt fire safety measures irrespective of the high cost of such systems that often became unbearable due to high inflation. On the occasion, Project Head Engr Nadeem Ashraf said around 50 plus companies were selected for awards through a stringent evaluation criterion devised purely on a professional basis. The objective of fire safety awards is to recognize companies for their best efforts, investment, training, awareness, and use of modern technology to control fire accidents and save human lives in such incidents, he added.