ISLAMABAD - The first 660-megawatt unit of Shanghai Electric 1,320MW Thar coal-based power plant has been connected to the na­tional grid.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Pow­er Khurram Dastgir Khan in a tweet, according to Gwadar Pro.

The minister termed the addi­tion of low-cost electricity from indigenous resources as good news and added that it was the fruit of the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC) initi­ative. Shanghai Electric is the sponsor of 2,660MW ultra-su­percritical coal-fired power plants in Block-I of the Thar de­sert in Sindh province. The pro­ject also includes an integrated coal mine of 7.8 million tons per annum capacity.

According to another tweet retweeted by the Federal Min­ister for Power, the other 660 MW unit will also be connected to the national grid on Monday (Dec 5) after which both units will collectively start contribut­ing 1,320 MWs electricity to the national grid. At this stage, the power plants will start contrib­uting electricity to the national grid for testing purposes before commencing commercial opera­tions, a source said.

According to the Thar Coal Block-1 Generation Co. (TCB-1), the power plants are capable of providing affordable energy to four million households. TCB-1 is a subsidiary of Shanghai Elec­tric and the owner of the pow­er plant.