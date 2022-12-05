Share:

The Qur’an led an uncompromising campaign against those cruel people who kill their own children-whether male or female. It’s a common practice in Pakistan where people abort or kill girls on birth. Girls are still considered a burden on the family. Due to this, in many parts of our country, they are killed within the womb of the mother. Many sections of our society still entertain this age-long bias and prejudice against female children.

There are various evil in our society, one of which is the illogical desire to only want a boy. Besides this, there are other social evils in society that force many parents to avoid having a girl child. These include demanding excessive dowry, femicide and more.

Therefore, it is my humble request to the people to wake up and realise the importance of a girl child. She is not a burden. Let us take care of them and correct the gender imbalance by caring’s for one’s daughter as much as we do for our sons.

AQSA BIBI,

Karachi.