Rawalpindi-A week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in three tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas, concluded successfully.

In charge of the anti-polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain told APP that around 3,787 polio teams, 858 area in-charges, and 243 medical officers participated in the campaign.

Besides, the door-to-door administration of polio vaccine, children were also immunized at 320 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district.

Hussain informed that as many as 805,393 children under five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in 163 union councils of the Rawalpindi district.

He added that the drive had been launched in tehsils Rawalpindi, Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Rawalpindi city, and cantonments which were declared high-risk areas.

Hussain said the drive had also created awareness about COVID-19, smog, and anti-dengue preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali directed polio teams to follow up on polio refusal or unattended cases.

He said polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country polio-free.