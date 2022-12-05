Share:

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said Pakistan’s new Army Chief General Asim Munir’s statement on Kashmir is a soothing balm on the Kashmiris’ wounds, inflicted by over one million Indian troops who are engaged in spilling blood of innocent Kashmiris with impunity.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar praised the Army Chief for courageously raising the demand before the international community to ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiris as per relevant UN resolutions.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has paid rich tributes to senior party leader Engineer Farooq Ahmed Khan on his first death anniversary.

The party’s acting chairman, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement said Engineer Farooq and his family rendered great sacrifices for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from India's illegal occupation.

Farooq Abdullah was, today, re-elected as president of National Conference during a party meeting at Hazratbal in Srinagar.

On the other hand, a US-based study has ranked India eighth among the countries at the highest risk of mass killing in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, a report released after the study regarding the deteriorating situation in India, highlights several instances of atrocities against Muslims, particularly in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, under the current BJP regime headed by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.