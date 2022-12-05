Share:

NAROWAL - All arrangements have been completed for the Nutrition Week being ob­served from December 5 to 10 in the district. This was stated by District Co­ordinator for National Pro­gramme Dr Naveed Haider here on Sunday. District Co­ordinator Dr Naveed Haid­er said that 996 lady health workers, 47 lady health su­pervisors and school health nutrition supervisors were participating in the nutri­tion week campaign. Dur­ing the week, lady health workers would conduct door-to-door screening of children under five years of age, pregnant women, breast feeding mothers and teenage girls, besides conducting seminars at schools and community levels. Dr Naveed Haider said that under the lead­ership of CEO Health Dr Khalid Javed, the target of Nutrition Week would be achieved in any cost.