KARACHI - The Airport Security Force (ASF) Karachi claims to have seized more than two kilograms of ice and heroin from a Sharjah bound passenger at the Quaid-i-Azam International Airport. According to a spokesperson, the passenger identified as Farman Ullah was frisked by the ASF officials who found over 2kg ice and heroin concealed in his bag. The suspect was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials for legal action.