Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has rejected the report of the United States on religious freedom in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said the minority communities in Pakistan equally enjoyed all human rights like the rest of the citizens of the state.

He said the information being provided to the US Commission on Religious Freedom was not based on reality as the elements allegedly involved in disinformation against Pakistan had their own hidden agendas to disrepute the peace-loving country in the comity of nations.

He invited the US Commission to pay a visit to Pakistan and witness the ground realities of the standard of living of minority communities in the country.

He said US should desist from giving its guidelines on the religious matters of Muslims.