Share:

In a rare positive development when it comes to the aviation industry, the government has started working on a comprehensive plan for the operationalisation of long-closed airports on a commercial basis. According to reports, as part of this project, regional connectivity will be promoted, closed airports will be made operational, and Pakistan Airways will be reactivated.

As part of the framework for regional connectivity, the national airline will be able to enter into a joint venture with any foreign company. For this purpose, Pakistan Airways, a subsidiary of the PIA, could be activated, which will operate as a regional airline. This is an exciting project which could make air travel accessible to more Pakistanis, and will repurpose civil aviation assets worth billions of dollars that are currently lying idle.

Further, this will also create employment opportunities and enhance technical capabilities by connecting local people to the aviation industry. In a country like Pakistan with a population of 220 million, there are only 50 commercial aircraft, which are insufficient to provide travel facilities to the large population of the country. Therefore, it is good to see that this project will include the use of small charter aircraft with 20 or fewer seats to operate flights from all airports across the country, and to and from regional countries.

Our aviation industry does not contribute much to the country’s economy, but if this project is successful, it could increase the annual gross national product by $500 to $600 million. There is a lot of scope over here and according to aviation experts, there is room for improvement in the basic features of civil aviation laws and policies in Pakistan so that regional aviation can also be promoted. It now remains to be seen whether this project is actually actualized and if we can tap into the potential our aviation industry has to offer.