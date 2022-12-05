Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan police on Sunday summoned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case. According to the police authorities, a case has been registered against Gill in Balo­chistan. They warned if Gill didn’t appear before the police, then they would obtain his arrest warrants and bring him to Quetta after arrest­ing him. On Saturday, a case was reg­istered against Gill in Qila Abdullah for using vile language against state institutions. At present, Gill is on bail in a case that was registered against him for sedition and inciting people against state institutions. The for­mer chief of security staff of Imran Khan was arrested on August 9 after he had called for ‘rebellion’ within the army and called on the officers to defy certain orders from the top military command during an inter­view with a private TV channel