Share:

QUETTA - At least six coal miners were killed in a gas explo­sion in the Shahrag coal field area of Harnai dis­trict on Sunday.

As per rescue officials, at least six labourers were trapped in the coal mine that collapsed af­ter an explosion in the Harnai district. According to Levies officials, as soon as the incident was re­ported, rescue and district administration rushed to the spot to initiate the rescue operation.

Levies officials further said that the accident took place in the mine of contractor Haji Dilawar Khan in Shahrg Tarkh Tung, where coal was be­ing extracted. The labourers were identified as Naseeb Gul, Sarfraz, Najeebullah, Rehman Ullah, Ghani Rehman and Bacha Khan. All of them belong to the Shangla area of Swat.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident and ordered an investi­gation into the tragic incident.

The incident came as a grim reminder of the Or­akzai mine blast that claimed the lives of nine la­bourers a few days ago.