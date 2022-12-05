Share:

The Federal government on Monday decided to remove federal minister for economic affairs Ayaz Sadiq as Exit Control List (ECL) committee convener.

Sources privy to the matter said that it has been decided that Federal Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar will preside over the ECL committee, and Ayaz Sadiq will join as a member.

Additionally, the summary submitted by the interior ministry was approved by the centre.

While the ECL sub-committee will include Federal Minister for Trade Naveed Qamar, Minister of Communication Asad Umar and Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzebas members, sources added.