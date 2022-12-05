ISLAMABAD - As part of measures to enhance and enrich China-Pakistan cultural relations, China’s intangible cultural heritage exhibition is all set to be held on 6th December (Tuesday) at Art Gallery, Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.
According to Gwadar Pro, the intangible cultural heritage exhibition is organised under the aegis of the Chinese Consulate Lahore.
China’s Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren told Gwadar Pro that the exhibition is an endeavour to offer an insight to the people of Lahore about the essence of Chinese intangible heritage spanning over thousands of years that consists of non-physical intellectual wealth relating to beliefs, traditions and customs.
He said that the exhibition will enlighten the people about the rich civilisation of China which is the proud history of China. In October of the same year, Chinese Consul General Lahore also unveiled the ceremony of “China Intangible Cultural Heritage” exhibition at the Pakistan (China) Shandong Chamber of Commerce (PCSCC) Building in Lahore.