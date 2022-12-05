Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of measures to enhance and enrich China-Pakistan cultur­al relations, China’s intangible cul­tural heritage exhibition is all set to be held on 6th December (Tues­day) at Art Gallery, Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.

According to Gwadar Pro, the in­tangible cultural heritage exhibi­tion is organised under the aegis of the Chinese Consulate Lahore.

China’s Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren told Gwadar Pro that the exhibition is an endeavour to offer an insight to the people of La­hore about the essence of Chinese intangible heritage spanning over thousands of years that consists of non-physical intellectual wealth relating to beliefs, traditions and customs.

He said that the exhibition will en­lighten the people about the rich civ­ilisation of China which is the proud history of China. In October of the same year, Chinese Consul Gener­al Lahore also unveiled the cere­mony of “China Intangible Cultural Heritage” exhibition at the Pakistan (China) Shandong Chamber of Com­merce (PCSCC) Building in Lahore.