LAHORE/KARACHI-The Pakistan Navy-endorsed Combaxx 1st Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Squash Championship will roll into action tomorrow (Tuesday) at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

Tournament Director Commodore Tauqir Ahmed Khawaja (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), while revealing the details of the tournament along with squash legend Jahangir Khan and CEO of Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed during a press conference, has said that the event carries lucrative cash prizes worth Rs 1.5 million, in which total 54 matches will be contested.

“The first qualifying round consists of 12 matches in which 16 players will exhibit their prowess. The four top winners from both the categories will breeze into the main round of top 12 ranking players. The tournament winners will be decided after the conclusion of 15 matches of both male and female categories,” he explained.

“In recent years, there has been no satisfactory holding of enough squash events at the national level for our players which is not an encouraging sign.

The holding of this mega event initiated by the Pakistan Navy is a good augury for squash in the country as with such events, we can unearth and groom fresh talent to produce world-class players to regain past glories in squash once again. Pakistan Navy will continue to support squash and keep on conducting national and international championships every year,” Commodore Tauqir asserted.