KARACHI - The Sindh government has dismissed Shaheed Benazirabad Commissioner Rasheed Ahmed from his post after the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway land mega corruption scandal surfaced, it was surfaced on Sunday. The government directed sacked Commissioner Rasheed Ahmed to report to the Department of Services General Administration and Co-ordination. College Education Acting Secretary Abdul Aleem Leshari has been appointed as the new commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad due to which the office of College Education Secretary is vacant now. Moreover, the post of College Education Special Secretary is also vacant as Abdul Aleem Leshari was holding the charge of special secretary as well as the acting secretary. College Education Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah is on a 4-month leave to attend training. He could rejoin in February 2023. It is expected that temporary charge of college education secretary will be handed over to School Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari.