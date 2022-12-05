Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought response from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar for his diatribe against the judiciary in his Nov 26 speech at his party’s Rawalpindi power show.

Justice Jawad Hassan of LHC s Rawalpindi bench heard the petition filed by an additional registrar of the Rawalpindi registry against the former planning minister.

The Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, the CPO and Mr Umar’s lawyer Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Justice Hassan remarked that the PTI leader used contemptuous words against the courts. Saying no one could make any institution or personality controversial under the Constitution, the judge remarked that the court had the authority to punish such elements. The court summoned the PTI leader on the next hearing scheduled for Dec 7.

On Nov 26, Mr Umar addressed the PTI’s final showdown of its long march and took aim at the judiciary. “The nation can see that the doors of justice are closed even in the Supreme Court,” he had said.

While referring to a lack of registration of a case against assassination attempt on Imran Khan, he had said that justice did not prevail in the country.