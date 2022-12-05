Share:

SUKKUR-The people of northern Sindh on Sunday celebrated Sindhi Culture Day in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze and other big and small towns with fervour and zeal.

The colourful activities, including rallies, were organized by political parties, civil society and social organisations, which were attended by people in large numbers wearing Sindhi Topi and Ajrak to mark the Sindhi culture. They stressed the need for brotherhood among all people in the country. Welcome camps were set up outside the Sukkur Press Club by different media houses, where caravans of political parties and civil society activists gathered. Sukkur city witnessed a hub of activities to mark Sindhi culture as people wearing Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi Topi enjoyed on Sindhi songs, which spread a message of love with Sindh. People from all walks of life, including elders, youths, and children gathered at Sukkur Press Club and participated in culture day, where local artists sang the songs of love with Sindhi culture. A large number of children cladded in traditional Sindhi attires participated in the cultural activities. All participants were wearing national dress, Shalwar-Kameez, besides Sindhi Topi and Ajrak and Patko. They were holding flags and banners and chanting different slogans. They danced to loud music and Sindhi songs. Moreover, the fishermen and Jogi community also celebrated the culture day with enthusiasm. In Khairpur, a big ceremony was held at Ambrella Chowk which was addressed, among others, by President Khairpur Traders Association Lala Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh and others, who highlighted the culture, history, and traditions of Sindh. The general public and workers of political parties took out rallies, carrying party flags in their hands and wearing Sindhi Topi and Ajrak in Shikarpur. While a rally was taken out in the town which, after marching through different roads, ended at Ghotki press club.

In Ghotki, a number of rallies were taken out to mark the day. The Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO), Mahar, Memon-Bhaya and other communities took out separate rallies across the region. Talking to media persons, they stressed the needs of uniting all nationalist parties at one platform to carry on the mission. They said fighting individually was quite difficult and moving with a single goal and voice would lead to victory.

A big rally was also taken out in Kashmore, Kandhkot to mark Sindhi Culture Day. The participants, in a long motorcade procession, were warmly received on the outskirts of Kashmore. Similar processions and rallies were also taken out in Rohri, Kot Diji, Faiz Ghunj, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Sobho Dero, Mirwah, Saleh Putt, Pano Aqil and other towns of Noshehroferoze and other districts.

Tens of thousands of people including men, women and children clad in cultural attires poured on the streets in dozens of rallies here on Sunday to mark the annual Sindhi culture day.

