QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Juma Dad Khan on Sunday distribut­ed the orders of posting to 137 Lev­ies Force personnel of Awaran dis­trict. The solemn ceremony was held at the Spur Complex, Awaran, where a large number of newly appointed Levies Force personnel and other of­ficials were present. Addressing the ceremony, DC Awaran said that to­day, he congratulated all the Levies personnel who have become part of the Levies force after passing the test and interview and fitness. He said that their deployment and inducting of a large number of jawans into the Levies Force would further increase the strength of the Levies Force and could contribute to maintaining the security system in a better manner. The DC said the Levies Force was a veteran and a distinguished security force that has performed its role in protecting the people and national property in the province under the mood and objective conditions of Balochistan. “With the joining of 137 jawans in the levies Force in Awaran district, the levies force here will emerge as a strong force and will get more support to carry out the secu­rity affairs in an efficient manner,” he said. Addressing the young men who received the orders, he said that the newly appointed young men should offer their services with honesty, integrity, and perform this national duty in a good manner in order to maintain peace in the area.