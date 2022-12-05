Share:

Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, including Lahore on night between Sunday and Monday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M1 Section from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Swabi Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Motorway M2 From Lahore to Khanqah Dogran, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Pindi Phattian to Abdul Hakim, Motorway M5 from Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.