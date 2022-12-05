Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated the 5th Kick-Boxing Championship at an impressive opening ceremony at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Sunday. The teams from all the provinces, Wapda, Railways and Police participated in the Kick-Boxing Championship organized with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Chief guest DG SBP Tariq Qureshi was introduced to all participating teams and officials prior to the competitions. Nasir Salman from Chief Minister Punjab Complaint Cell, senior health expert Dr Asad Abbas, Olympian Kh Junaid and a large number of sports lovers were also present at the opening ceremony. Addressing the opening ceremony, the DG SBP said: “We are quite upbeat that several talented players will emerge from the kick-boxing championship. The top performers of this championship will hopefully excel in the upcoming international event as well.

“Sports Board Punjab is working for the promotion of all sports disciplines across the province. Recently, we organized Pakistan’s biggest games – 73rd Punjab Games with the collaboration of Punjab Olympic Association quite successfully,” he elaborated.

Later, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi awarded medals and prizes to the winning players.