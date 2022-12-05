Share:

Recent rains in rural Sindh have wreaked havoc. An important thing to consider is that this has caused severe damage to already dilapidated infrastructure solely because of the dearth of proper or no drainage systems. The drainage system that was built back in the 80’s was never revamped or even cleaned. Millions in the budget are spent building and cleaning but this is nowhere to be seen. Even in such a calamity people are left to succumb to hunger and water-borne disease. So authorities should stop blaming this as a natural disaster but as sheer incompetence and come up with an immediate incentive for the suffering populace.

ALI ZAIB JATOI,

Karachi.