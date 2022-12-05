Share:

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Remington Pharma recorded easy victories on the sixth day of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

Four goals by Tomas Marin Moreno steered FG/Din Polo to a 7-5½ victory over Master Paints/Newage Cables. Mian Abbas Mukhtar banged in a brace and Shah Shamyl Alam and Raffay Shaikh struck one goal each. For the losing side, which had a half goal handicap, Juan Cruz Greguol slammed in four goals while Farooq Amin Sufi struck one.

Nicolas Antinori smashed five goals in Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel’s 9-3 triumph over 4 Corps. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed thrashed in two goals while Omer Asjad Malhi and Osman Aziz Anwar converted one each. For 4 Corps, which had a two-goal handicap advantage, Muhammad Raza Behboudi scored the only goal.

Excellent nine goals by Hamza Mawaz Khan guided Remington Pharma to a thumping 10½-5 win over Diamond Paints in the third match of the day. Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck the remaining one for the winning side, which had the handicap advantage of a half goal. Abdul Rehman Monnoo hit three goals and Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) scored two for Diamond Paints.