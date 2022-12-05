Share:

HAVELIAN - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Ab­basi here on Sunday said the upcoming era is that of PML-N and the faces of those who brought the country at the brink of destruction have been ex­posed. He expressed these views while talking to the media. The minister fur­ther said that before the general elections, PML-N was working on its restruc­turing at the village council level, and respect for the sentiments of the workers in Muslim League-N was the policy of the leadership. He said that Pakistan Mus­lim League-N was the name of an ideology, the work­ers who were standing with the Party in difficult times were the asset of the Party as no political party or force could succeed without workers. Murtaza Abbassi said that the dis­trict leadership of Muslim League-N has always re­spected the sentiments of the workers and listened to their criticism positively. In the coming general elec­tions, PML-N will win with a two-third majority, he added. The minister said that in Abbottabad, a com­prehensive campaign had been launched to organize and activate the Party at the village council level. The drama staged by Im­ran Khan has flopped and PML-N will prove its major­ity with landmark victory in district Abbottabad and other parts of the country, he expressed.