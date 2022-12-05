Share:

RAWALPINDI-Pakistan were 80-2 at stumps on day four and require another 263 runs to win the first Test against England in Rawalpindi. Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel were unbeaten on 43 and 24 runs, respectively, at the close of play.

Abdullah Shafique (6) was the first Pakistan batter to be dismissed after he was caught at deep square leg while trying to play a pull shot. This was the right-hander’s only second single-figure score in 15 Test innings. Ollie Robinson was the successful bowler as England’s short-ball strategy paid dividends.

After Shafique’s departure, Pakistan’s veteran batter Azhar Ali was unable to continue batting after being hit on the hand by Robinson. Azhar received treatment on the field from the physio but decided to go back to the pavilion soon after. “Azhar was hit on the tip of his right index finger and is currently under observation of the medical staff. Updates wil be shared when there is more information,” said PCB spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tickled a bouncer by Ben Stokes to the wicketkeeper, Ollie Pope, after scoring four runs. Earlier, England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan a target of 343 in the first Test.

Harry Brook (87), Joe Root (73) and Zak Crawley (50) scored fifties for England who accumulated 657 in their first innings. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mahmood bagged two wickets apiece for Pakistan who conceded a 78-run lead to England. Pakistan made 579 all out in reply to England’s first innings total of 657 on day four of the first Test. Haris Rauf batted but will not be able to bowl in the remainder of the match due to a strain in his right quad.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114) and 80-2 (Imam-ul-Haq 43*, Shakeel 24*) need 263 runs to beat ENGLAND 657 and 264-7 dec (Brook 87, Root 73, Crawley 50).