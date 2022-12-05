Share:

MULTAN - The Environment Protection Depart­ment (EPD) has sealed 82 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed a Rs 2.9 million fine for spreading smoke and environmental pollution during the last month of November.

Deputy Director Environment, Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Lodhi talking to APP here said that the departmental teams had inspected 306 brick kilns and sealed 80 over violation while imposing over Rs 2.8 million fine. 46 FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners.

Likewise, an inspection of 19 industrial units was made and two units sealed while an over Rs 1,00000 fine was imposed and one FIR was also registered last month. He said that every possible step was being taken to avert smog, adding that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was manageable.

The action against smoke-emitting vehicles was also underway by envi­ronment and city traffic police while the district government and agricul­ture department were raiding against crop residues, he concluded.

PHP ARRESTS 89 CRIMINALS IN NOVEMBER

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) have arrested 89 criminals besides recover­ing drugs and illegal weapons during the month of November. In line with special directives of SP PHP Multan Re­gion Jalil Imran Ghalzai, the patrolling police striving hard to make highways crime free. The officials ensuring strict action against law violators, said PHP Spokesperson Rauf Gilani.

He said that the PHP got registered separate FIRs against 451 criminals with the concerned police stations. The PHP officials have also recovered 951 litre liquor, 7.526 kg Hashish, two rifles, 16 pistols and rounds from the possession of arrested criminals. On the other hand, the officials have re­united nine lost kids with their fami­lies while provided help to 633 road users during emergencies.

Rauf Gilani added that two stolen goat and four stolen motorcycles have also been recovered during the last month while removed encroachments from 68 places. The SP PHP Jalil Im­ran Ghalzai has awarded commen­datory certificates and cash prizes among the officials.