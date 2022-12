Share:

LAHORE - The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has retrieved 11 com­mercial shops and properties worth bil­lions in Lahore. Accord­ing to a spokesperson, an ETPB team, along with the FIA, police and the Lahore administra­tive officials, conduct­ed operations against illegal occupants of properties in differ­ent localities including Sheesha Moti Bazaar, Wichuwali, Gally Ban­gla, Suter Mandi, Ravi Road, Mohini Road, Bradlah Hall and re­trieved the board land.