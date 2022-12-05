Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferra­rese On Sunday decorated Filiberto Gabresi with the (Cavaliere) knight­hood on behalf of Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Addressing the award ceremony, Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese said that Italy was fortunate to have so many people working to promote the Italian culture, traditions and image.

“Filiberto Gabresi is one such per­son who has given so much to Italy. For all his services, the Italian govern­ment is proud to award him,” he add­ed.

The ambassador said Italy has his­tory of honouring its friends and sup­porters and the country was keen to enhance cooperation with all coun­tries around the world.

In his speech, Filiberto Gabresi said he was honoured to receive the (Cav­aliere) knighthood. “This award has great significance for multiple rea­sons. My professional career began in the private sector and after 14 very interesting years spent in Africa, Eu­rope, the United States and Central America, during a lunch in Rome, I in­vested my experience accumulated in all these countries to the humanitar­ian/development field. This brought me first to Sierra Leone in the year 2000 followed by South Sudan and Pa­kistan,” he recalled.

During these 22 years in different countries, he said, “I have interacted with the respective Italian embassies, ambassadors/Honorary Consuls and of course the Italian Development Co­operation offices.”

In particular in Pakistan, Filiber­to Gabresi said, “I have been in close cooperation with the directors of the AICS (Italian Cooperation) office in Is­lamabad in both capacities of consult­ant for UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and Prin­cipal Advisor for GIZ (German Coop­eration) for Afghan refugee affairs in Pakistan. And especially with the Em­bassy in Islamabad and with Ambas­sador Ferrarese: I have always en­joyed our interaction collaboration.”

He said receiving the knighthood in Pakistan after 36 years of the ca­reer had a very important meaning for him. “I consider Pakistan as my home and it is the country to which I owe the most for helping to establish me professionally, not to forget the ex­ceptional support I have always re­ceived from all people. The other very important significance of this award is how it relates strongly to both my parents, they both received the same knighthood in their time for their ef­forts in Ethiopia and elsewhere. I am very happy to have the opportunity to continue this tradition in the family,” Filiberto Gabresi elaborated.

The winner has 22 years of pro­gramme management experience in conflict and post-conflict countries, focusing mainly on refugee related is­sues, emergency operations, rule of law and child protection topics.

He has been advising government counterparts and UN agencies on ref­ugee related issues and international development topics.