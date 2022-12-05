ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese On Sunday decorated Filiberto Gabresi with the (Cavaliere) knighthood on behalf of Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
Addressing the award ceremony, Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese said that Italy was fortunate to have so many people working to promote the Italian culture, traditions and image.
“Filiberto Gabresi is one such person who has given so much to Italy. For all his services, the Italian government is proud to award him,” he added.
The ambassador said Italy has history of honouring its friends and supporters and the country was keen to enhance cooperation with all countries around the world.
In his speech, Filiberto Gabresi said he was honoured to receive the (Cavaliere) knighthood. “This award has great significance for multiple reasons. My professional career began in the private sector and after 14 very interesting years spent in Africa, Europe, the United States and Central America, during a lunch in Rome, I invested my experience accumulated in all these countries to the humanitarian/development field. This brought me first to Sierra Leone in the year 2000 followed by South Sudan and Pakistan,” he recalled.
During these 22 years in different countries, he said, “I have interacted with the respective Italian embassies, ambassadors/Honorary Consuls and of course the Italian Development Cooperation offices.”
In particular in Pakistan, Filiberto Gabresi said, “I have been in close cooperation with the directors of the AICS (Italian Cooperation) office in Islamabad in both capacities of consultant for UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and Principal Advisor for GIZ (German Cooperation) for Afghan refugee affairs in Pakistan. And especially with the Embassy in Islamabad and with Ambassador Ferrarese: I have always enjoyed our interaction collaboration.”
He said receiving the knighthood in Pakistan after 36 years of the career had a very important meaning for him. “I consider Pakistan as my home and it is the country to which I owe the most for helping to establish me professionally, not to forget the exceptional support I have always received from all people. The other very important significance of this award is how it relates strongly to both my parents, they both received the same knighthood in their time for their efforts in Ethiopia and elsewhere. I am very happy to have the opportunity to continue this tradition in the family,” Filiberto Gabresi elaborated.
The winner has 22 years of programme management experience in conflict and post-conflict countries, focusing mainly on refugee related issues, emergency operations, rule of law and child protection topics.
He has been advising government counterparts and UN agencies on refugee related issues and international development topics.