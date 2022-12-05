Share:

Sindh’s largest university (University of Karachi) has no funds to send its sports team to Lahore for extracurricular activities. This is upsetting because it is the right of every student to play for his/her university, show his/her talent and create memories. While the Sindh government grants one billion, four hundred ninety-four million rupees to the University of Karachi annually, all these funds are poorly managed and students are still facing plenty of problems. HEC should play its role to track this financing, and release funds to provide equal opportunities to the students of university.

SAJJAD ALI,

Karachi.