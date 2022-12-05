Share:

The beginning of the winter season has brought unannounced and prolonged gas loadshedding in several areas of Karachi, piling miseries on the citizens.

According to details, residents of different areas of Karachi were facing unannounced gas loadshedding or very low pressure in their stoves.

The gas supply to Landhi, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad was completed suspended for past day.

Other areas severely affected by gas load-shedding are Sir Syed Town, New Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Railway Colony, Rashid Minhas Road, Federal B Area, Gadap and Kathore.

Residents said that gas was being supplied for a too little time with extremely low pressure making it difficult to cook food.

It may be noted that the demand for gas is more than 1,250 mmcfd while the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was supplying less than 900mmcfd to the province.