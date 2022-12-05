Share:

LAHORE - Hundreds of students from more than 25 universities across the coun­try participated in marathon on The Mall with an aim to promote peace, tolerance and justice. Lahore Com­missioner M Amir Jan flagged off the five-kilometre marathon, which started from the Governor’s House and ended at the Government Col­lege University (GCU), Lahore.

This year, female students also participated in the marathon but for a shorter run of almost three kilometres, from GPO Chowk to the university’s clock tower. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi also participated in the marathon, and also finished the cross line.

Prof Zaidi said: “From justice, I also mean climate justice, equal op­portunities of education for all stu­dents, gender equality and women’s empowerment and equal economic, political and social rights and op­portunities to all individuals.” He added that such healthy activities had an extraordinary ability to pro­mote tolerance and understanding in students and they also play a vi­tal role in their character building. He said he had seen many students encouraging and helping others to finish their race. The vice-chancel­lor told the media that the mara­thon marked the opening of the week-long ‘All Pakistan Summit for Student Societies’, organised by the GCU in collaboration with the Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Shaoor Foundation, Superior University, British Coun­cil Pakistan and University of the Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Commissioner M Amir Jan said it was an amazing activity for the youth of the universities across Pakistan. He wished the partici­pants in the race finish strong. Amir Jan also participated in the complete 5-km race, saying that “atmosphere and support of vice-chancellor and students kept me go­ing”. A large number of senior faculty members of the GCU also took part in the marathon.