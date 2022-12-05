LAHORE - Hundreds of students from more than 25 universities across the country participated in marathon on The Mall with an aim to promote peace, tolerance and justice. Lahore Commissioner M Amir Jan flagged off the five-kilometre marathon, which started from the Governor’s House and ended at the Government College University (GCU), Lahore.
This year, female students also participated in the marathon but for a shorter run of almost three kilometres, from GPO Chowk to the university’s clock tower. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi also participated in the marathon, and also finished the cross line.
Prof Zaidi said: “From justice, I also mean climate justice, equal opportunities of education for all students, gender equality and women’s empowerment and equal economic, political and social rights and opportunities to all individuals.” He added that such healthy activities had an extraordinary ability to promote tolerance and understanding in students and they also play a vital role in their character building. He said he had seen many students encouraging and helping others to finish their race. The vice-chancellor told the media that the marathon marked the opening of the week-long ‘All Pakistan Summit for Student Societies’, organised by the GCU in collaboration with the Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Shaoor Foundation, Superior University, British Council Pakistan and University of the Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Commissioner M Amir Jan said it was an amazing activity for the youth of the universities across Pakistan. He wished the participants in the race finish strong. Amir Jan also participated in the complete 5-km race, saying that “atmosphere and support of vice-chancellor and students kept me going”. A large number of senior faculty members of the GCU also took part in the marathon.