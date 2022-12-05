Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minis­ter Parvez Elahi has revealed that Allah changed their path while going towards PML-N and Allah sent General (retd) Bajwa to show us the way and side with the PTI.

In a TV interview few days ago, Imran Khan’s ally and Q-League lead­er Moonis Elahi had claimed that General (retd) Bajwa supported PTI, but even during the no-confidence motion, he said to him (Moonis Elahi) that they should go with Imran Khan. Now Moonis’s father Parvez Elahi has also confirmed it.

In an interview to a private TV channel on Sunday, CM Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi said that he was told by former COAS general Qamar Javed Bajwa that he (Parvez Elahi) and his friends’ path with Imran Khan is better. He asserted that former army chief had nudged the PML-Q to support the PTI and former prime minister Imran Khan.

“God changed our path in the last mo­ments and sent general Bajwa to show us the way. When I expressed my concerns about the Sharifs, general Bajwa said that I should move towards Imran,” CM Elahi said. CM Elahi said he had received offers from both the PTI and the then opposition for his party’s (PML-Q) support. He said that his son Moonis Elahi had expressed a strong desire to side with the PTI.

However, the Punjab chief minister did not specify if his interaction with the for­mer army chief Bajwa occurred prior to the no-confidence move against the for­mer prime minister Imran Khan or at the time of the Punjab chief minister’s elec­tions. It is pertinent to note here that in an interview to a private TV yesterday, former prime minister Imran Khan said that former army chief general (retd) Qa­mar Bajwa played a double game, and it was a big mistake to give him three years’ extension