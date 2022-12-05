Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has accused former army chief general (retd) Qa­mar Javed Bajwa of playing ‘double game’ against his government and admitted that he committed a ‘big mistake’ by extending the tenure of the then military chief in 2019.

In an interview with a local TV channel, the ex-premier regretted that he put his trust in the then army chief. “I would believe in everything General Bajwa would tell me be­cause our interests were the same… that we had to save the country,” he commented. “I did not get to know how the lies were spoken and I was betrayed,” he added. Imran, who was ousted from power via opposi­tion’s no-confidence motion in April this year, said he also received re­ports from Intelligence Bureau (IB) on “what games were being played against his government.”

The PTI chief claimed that the then military establishment was in con­tact with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to topple his government and plot against his government became clear following the removal of lieu­tenant general (retd) Faiz Hameed as ISI chief in October 2021.

When asked about Moonis Ela­hi’s recent claim that general Ba­jwa asked him to support PTI, Imran said “It is possible that he [Moonis] was asked to support Imran Khan while the other one [Chaudhry Shu­jaat Hussain] had been asked to go with PML-N.”

“Gen Bajwa was playing a dou­ble game and I discovered later that even PTI’s members were being giv­en different messages.”

Speaking on a private TV chan­nel earlier this week, Moonis Ela­hi had revealed that “there has not been any contact with the new mil­itary leadership” however, he added that the former COAS Gen (retd) Ba­jwa “had turned the tides in favour of PTI.” “This is my point of conten­tion with PTI and anyone who calls him a traitor,” he continued, “he was seen as perfectly fine when he was going in their support and now he is called a turncoat”. “I have offered the PTI to come on TV and prove to me that he [Bajwa] is a traitor and I will show you just how much the man did for you.” “If he was the bad guy, he would have never told me to sup­port Imran Khan,” Moonis said.