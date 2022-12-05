Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Vice Chairman and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani Sunday said how can a chief minister, who cannot register a first information report (FIR), dissolve the assembly.

The PPP leader’s remarks came during a conver­sation with journalists in Lodhran as he took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on authorising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan with power to dissolve the pro­vincial assembly. A day earlier, Khan had said that CM Elahi had given him “full authority to dissolve the assembly” whenever he wills in an interview with a private news channel.

He also shared his willingness to halt the dis­solution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if the coalition government agrees to conduct elections by the end of March next year.

“Imran Khan will not take risk of dissolving as­semblies. He knows that if he does so, elections will only take place in two provinces,” Gillani said asserting that Khan should hold uncondition­al talks with coalition leadership. “When Imran Khan did not agree to our demand of conducting elections, how can we agree to his demands?” the former prime minister said, adding that the PTI chief’s “false narrative” has been exposed